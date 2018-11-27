The Redskins Just Signed This Accused Domestic Abuser — Days After He Was Released From Another Team

Jena Greene | Reporter

The Washington Redskins are taking a big chance.

The NFC East hopefuls reportedly signed Reuben Foster, a linebacker who was just placed on waivers by the San Francisco 49ers after he was accused of domestic abuse early Sunday morning.

At the time of his arrest, ESPN reported the following details:

The San Francisco 49ers are releasing linebacker Reuben Foster after he was arrested late Saturday night at the team hotel on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.

The arrest report from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office said Foster was arrested Saturday at 9:10 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Tampa and booked into jail two hours later. Foster’s bond was set at $2,000 during a bail hearing Sunday morning along with orders to avoid any contact with the alleged victim.

This wasn’t Foster’s first run-in with his alleged victim. He reportedly beat the same woman, Elissa Ennis, earlier this spring.

But the Redskins apparently aren’t sweating these details, since they just claimed him off waivers — 48 hours after the newest rash of allegations broke.

But this may not be the end of Foster’s troubles. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter points out it’s now up to the NFL to decide whether they suspend him or not.

It’s important to note that the most recent allegations are not felony charges, and it’s not likely that Foster will spend any lengthy amount of time behind bars. So most of the reprimanding will likely come from within the league, if at all.

Foster was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft and already has 29 tackles this season.

