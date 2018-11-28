Looks Like Conor McGregor Won’t Be Getting Behind The Wheel Anytime Soon. Here’s What Got Him In Trouble

It looks like Conor McGregor is going to have to get comfortable using Uber for a while.

That’s because the Irish MMA star just got his license yanked for six months in Ireland, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Conor McGregor’s Legal Troubles Could Possibly Cost Him A Fortune)

View this post on Instagram @beatsbydre A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Nov 20, 2018 at 2:18pm PST

The ban stems from an incident in 2017 when McGregor was pulled over for speeding. In a hearing this week, the judge accused the high-profile star of driving his blue Range Rover 95 mph in a 60 mph zone — not exactly a small deal.

It probably doesn’t help that McGregor has been in and out of legal trouble over the past several years … perhaps the judge decided it would be in everybody’s interest to keep him off the road for a little while.

In addition to the six-month ban, McGregor was also forced to fork over $1,100. Forbes, however, did just rank McGregor the 12th highest-paid celebrity, so we can’t imagine he’s going to miss it that much.

