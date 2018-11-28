The Highest Paid Celebrity Under 30 Is A Woman. Are You Surprised By Who It Is? 

Forbes Magazine rolled out its list of the 30 highest paid celebrities under 30 years old Wednesday, and the person at the top of the list might surprise you.

The list, which is released annually, collects the 30 highest paid young celebrities in the world and ranks them in order of their annual earnings. (RELATED: The CEO Of Twitter Is Now Dating A Famous Supermodel. Check Out Her Photos)

Clocking in at number one is not only a female but one of the youngest celebrities on the list — Kylie Jenner.

Jenner, whose occupation is listed as “personality,” brought in $166.5 million during the Forbes scoring period.

“I struggled for a minute with finding something to do on my own,” Jenner told Forbes. But it clearly didn’t take her long. The 21 year old launched her own makeup company when she was just 18 years old and has been raking in the dough ever since. For what it’s worth, Forbes also just named Kylie one of the youngest self-made billionaires in history.

Singer Ed Sheeran came in at number two, bringing in $110 million. Brazilian soccer star Neymar clocked in at number three, bringing in $90 million.

Interestingly, Taylor Swift was the only other woman to make the list. She came in at number four, bringing in $80 million in the scoring period.

It’s still pretty wild how much Kylie Jenner towers above these other celebrities who are A) older than her and B) have likely been in the game for quite a while longer.

In the great words of Kylie’s older sister Kim, “Not bad for a girl with no talent.”

