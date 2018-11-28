Tineco Is Ready To Be The Next Big Premium Vacuum Brand

Tineco has been manufacturing vacuum cleaners for over 20 years, and they are finally ready to enter the spotlight as a premium vacuum brand. Unlike others in the industry who do first and ask questions later, Tineco has spent years tirelessly perfecting their vision and as a result create premium products for their customers. Over the years, Tineco has amassed hundreds of patents and industrial design awards. After just three months, they have quickly become an Amazon’s Choice brand. Tineco’s success raises the question — are they “the One” when it comes to vacuums? Signs point to yes.

This model features everything you want in a vacuum. Designed with a detachable battery pack instead of a built-in battery, this cordless vacuum actually lets you upgrade the runtime simply by adding a second battery pack. As a result, your vacuum can never really die; when it gets old, you can just replace the battery pack.

Today only, this revelation in vacuum technology is 27 percent off:

tineco A10 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Lightweight 350W Digital Motor Lithium Battery and LED Brush, Handheld Vacuum on sale for $145.99

Don’t be fooled by how lightweight this vacuum is at just 2.87 pounds; it generates 110W suction power in MAX mode, four times ordinary cordless vacuums. Ever had trouble vacuuming in the dark? You won’t with the A10, as the continuous power mode switch lock & LED headlight illuminate without you having to hold down any button. And of course this vacuum is equipped with a HEPA filter for allergy relief.

