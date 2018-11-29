Celebrate Chrissy Teigen’s Birthday With Her Most Stunning Photos [SLIDESHOW]

Today, November 30, is Chrissy Teigen’s birthday.

The former supermodel and author turns 33 years old today and has packed in a massive career under the spotlight.

Born Christine Diane Teigen, Chrissy was born to an electrician Norwegian father and a Thai mother, Teigen grew up moving around the country. But she settled in the Huntington Beach, California with her family and was soon discovered by a photographer while she was working at a surf shop.

From there, Chrissy Teigen became a star. She was featured as a substitute model on the hit show “Deal Or No Deal,” and knew Meghan Markle.

From there on, Teigen went to model in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010, alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.

She then married singer John Legend, a star in his own right, in 2013 — and went on to have two children. But she never slowed down. With over 21 million followers on Instagram, Teigen is one of the most popular women in the game.

Check out some of her best photos below.