Former Trump Campaign Managers: Michael Cohen Is A Liar

WATCH:

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and former deputy campaign manager David Bossie react to Michael Cohen’s guilty plea while discussing their new book “Trump’s Enemies: How the Deep State Is Undermining the Presidency.”

“He probably lied about his name, he probably lied about what day he was born, and he lied probably lied about everything else because that’s what Michael Cohen does,” said Lewandowski. (RELATED: Lanny Davis: Michael Cohen Did Not Go To Prague)

“I know Michael very well. He’s a very bad guy. I never wanted to be around the guy.”

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

“America Uncensored” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to political stories dominating the news cycle. TheDC’s Stephanie Hamill is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to tell you what she thinks.

Hamill has put the Left on blast for turning a blind eye to the violent MS-13 gang, talked about the Left’s war on white men and highlighted the dangers of socialized medicine in some of her recent monologues. Check out a few of Hamill’s other greatest videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

