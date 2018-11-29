The Blender Used By ‘Blending Professionals’ Is $100 Off For Cyber Week

The Total Blender Classic is a blender made by Blendtec, which makes the blenders used by “blending professionals” in “the best coffee shops, juice bars and eateries around the world.” The idea behind the Total Blender Classic is that it brings that blending quality to your own home. It features6 preprogrammed blending cycles – Batters, Ice Crush, Smoothie, Ice Cream, Whole Juice and Hot Soup, plus it offers 10-speed plus Pulse.

For Cyber Week, you can save $100 on the Total Blender Classic, and blend like a blending professional in your own kitchen.

Blendtec Total Classic Original Blender with FourSide Jar (75 oz), Professional-Grade Power, 6 Pre-programmed Cycles, 10-speeds, Black on sale for $189.95

Why did Blendtec become the preferred choice of blending professionals? Because of blenders like the Total Blender Classic. A 1,560-watt countertop blender with a 3.0 horsepower motor? Count me in.

