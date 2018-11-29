Today Is Baseball Announcer Vin Scully’s 91st Birthday. Here Are Some Of His Most Iconic Moments

Today is the 91st birthday of former Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully.

For anybody who follows baseball, Scully has been a name that rings as legendary as they come. The man announced games for 67 years! Let that sink in for a second. He was the voice of the Dodgers for nearly seven decades. Most people couldn’t dream of working the same job for even half that long.

Naturally, he didn’t become a legend by just being average. He cemented himself into the foundation of baseball by being the man. (RELATED: Watch Vin Scully’s Retirement Video)

Who could ever forget when he destroyed socialism live on air?

Vin Scully has strong feelings on socialism pic.twitter.com/7XEnF56EOy — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 18, 2016

The man was just a nonstop great calls-machine. Don’t believe me or doubt Scully’s skills? Check out the reel below.

The moment that will always stick with me the most was when he retired back on Oct. 2, 2016. His sign-off moment will absolutely pull at your heartstrings. I’m only a casual baseball fan, and it still had me reaching for a tissue.

There are few moments in which it’s acceptable for a man to get emotional. Scully’s final moment in the booth is certainly one.

He left behind a legacy that won’t be forgotten anytime soon. There’s no doubt about that.

