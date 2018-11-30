Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret

This Sunday Adriana Lima will walk the catwalk one last time in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

In honor of the 37-year-old Victoria's Secret model's numerous appearances over the years in the lingerie show, we scoured the internet to find her most jaw-dropping looks on the runway and pink carpet (i.e. red carpet) to date.

Earlier this month, the Brazilian beauty announced she was retiring just ahead of the filming for the 2018 underwear show being held this year in New York City.

For Lima, that final walk was an emotional one as she strutted her stuff wearing a stunning plume of white feathers while rocking a metallic silver outfit over a matching lace white underwear set.

On her Instagram post, she thanked the company for not just giving her wings, but teaching “me to fly.”

"Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. And all the [love] to the best fans in the world! Love, Adriana," the lingerie model wrote, along with a clip of some of her hottest moments behind-the-scenes of the shows.

Since she started with the brand in 1999, Lima has appeared in 18 of its annual fashion shows.

Clearly, those appearances have been truly unforgettable! Thanks for the memories, Adriana!