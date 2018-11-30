West Virginia Football Fans Might Not Be Happy With What Their Coach Reportedly Did

West Virginia football coach Dana Holgorsen reportedly was interested in jumping ship to another Big 12 team.

According to David Collier and Don Williams, the Mountaineers coach was interested in the open Texas Tech job, but the Red Raiders athletic director declined to interview him.

We can confirm that Dana Holgorsen was interested in the Texas Tech opening but Kirby Hocutt declines to interview him morning. @RedRaiderNation @KAMCNews — That David Collier (@CollieronTV) November 29, 2018

Thought I had tweeted this earlier — and I included it in this story. But yes, as others have reported, WVU coach Dana Holgorsen wanted the job, and Kirby Hocutt declined to interview him, a source told me. https://t.co/KrwSOxDwc9 — Don Williams (@AJ_DonWilliams) November 29, 2018

Yeah, I’m going to go ahead and say WVU fans might not like hearing this at all. Coaches always move from school to school. That’s just part of the job and the nature of the sport. You can’t blame them at all. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

However, they generally don’t hop from one conference team to another in the same season. That’s not the type of move that will make fans very happy. That’s how you turn the fanbase against a coach.

I’m honestly not even sure why Holgorsen would want the Red Raiders job. It’s not better than WVU at all. At best, it’s a lateral move, and I’d make the argument it’s actually a downgrade.

Tech is at best the third most important football team in Texas. That’s at best. There are seasons in which it’s even lower than that.

The Mountaineers are pretty much the only show in town when it comes to football in West Virginia. Why you’d want to leave that for a lateral move is beyond me.

Holgorsen should consider himself blessed that Tech didn’t even bother interviewing him. Trust me, they did him a favor.

