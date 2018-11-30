LeBron James Reveals His Favorite Denzel Washington Movie. Is It A Good Choice?

LeBron James is apparently a big fan of Denzel Washington’s work.

Bleacher Reporter shared a video Thursday night of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar discussing his favorite films from the actor, and he listed “Man on Fire” as the first option when asked. He followed that up with “He Got Game,” “Remember the Titans,” “John Q” and “Training Day.”

Denzel Washington came to Lakers practice yesterday, so LeBron ranked his top 3 Denzel movies (via @NotoriousOHM)pic.twitter.com/6yqlXQPXYd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2018

I’m going to be totally clear here. I am a bit of a LeBron James fan. He is without a doubt the most talented man in the NBA and it’s been that way for about 15 years.

Having said that, I’m a massive Denzel Washington fan, and that’s why I don’t exactly love putting “Man on Fire” at the top of the list. Is it a good movie? Yes, it’s an excellent movie, but there’s only one movie that can be at the top of the list. (RELATED: Here’s What People Are Saying About Denzel Washington’s New Movie [VIDEO])

“Training Day” is 100 percent the greatest movie Denzel has ever done, and will probably be the greatest movie he’s ever been in when it’s all said and done.

In all fairness to King James, all the movies he listed from the legendary actor are great. I’m simply saying “Training Day” is just in a league of its own.

Now, what we need to do is put Denzel and LeBron in a movie together. I’d say we could even get a “Training Day” sequel, but most of us know how the first one ended. Plus, sequels for hit movies are generally not a good idea.

