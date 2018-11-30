Evel Knievel Died 11 Years Ago Today. Here Are His Best Moments

Eleven years ago Friday, the legendary Evel Knievel took his last ride.

After years of tempting fate, death finally came for one of America’s most famous entertainers. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Crashes His Car Into Courthouse To Alert Authorities His Drug Paraphernalia Was Stolen)

On November 30, 2007, Knievel passed away due to pulmonary died of pulmonary disease. He was 69 years old. And, while Knievel is no longer with us his legend continues to grow in the American conscience.

An audacious stunt performer, Knievel took many memorable leaps and took Americans with him.

Knievel rode motorcycles, cars, rockets and pretty much whatever vehicle over some of America’s most famous landmarks, including Caesar’s Palace, Madison Square Garden and many others.

So, what better time to relive the greatness that was Evel Knievel than to honor his memory on the 11th anniversary of his death? Check out his best highlights and most daring moments.

Follow William Davis on Twitter