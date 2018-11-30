Get 50 Percent Off Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

The Call of Duty franchise has been around for a long time, and while it’s easy to write off any particular title as an unoriginal clone at this point, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is an acclaimed classic. It features an addictive team-based multiplayer experience, as well as one of the most visceral, action-packed campaigns of any shooter to date, and right now it’s on deep discount. Mac and Steam users owe it to themselves to pick this baby up at the current 50% off—that’s only $9.99 out the door after the drop.

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare on sale for $9.99

Delve into a highly immersive, story-driven campaign before taking to a variety of intriguing maps with live players. The ability this title gives you to level up, fine-tune your load-outs, and get perks for your performance online with friends makes its multiplayer incredibly hard to resist. Air support and other unconventional weaponry add breadth and strategic thinking to the game, and gear nuts will love the 70+ painstakingly recreated options to choose from.

If you’re a first-person shooter fan but have been a bit skeptical of the Call of Duty games, this is a great chance to try out one of the best in the series at 50% off. Daily Caller readers can pick up the game at the shop right now for just $9.99 compared to the $19.99 MSRP.

