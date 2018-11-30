REPORT: Kansas City Chiefs Release Running Back Kareem Hunt After Video Surfaces Of Alleged Assault

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Friday night that they have released star running back Kareem Hunt after TMZ released a video of an alleged assault that Hunt committed in February.

Chiefs announce they are releasing Kareem Hunt. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 1, 2018

The video first shows Hunt arguing with a woman, and then the incident turned violent. Following the release of the video, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell placed Hunt on the commissioner’s exempt list. (RELATED: Kansas City Chiefs Star Running Back Accuse Of Putting His Hands On A Woman)

“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt,” the Chiefs said in the statement. “At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

The incident between Hunt and the 19-year-old woman reportedly occurred back in February in a Cleveland hotel. No arrests were made and no charges were filed at the time despite the fact that police were called. Hunt faced no punishments from either the team or the league prior to the video being released.

Hunt is not the only Chiefs star to be accused of domestic violence. Wide receiver and kick returner Tyreek Hill was expelled from Oklahoma State in 2014 for a domestic violence incident in which he was arrested and accused of hitting and choking his pregnant girlfriend.

