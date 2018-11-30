USC’s Football Team Might Be Close To Hiring A Big Time Coach

USC is making moves to hire recently fired Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury to be their new offensive coordinator.

There had been reports previously the deal was completed and done Thursday afternoon. However, according to multiple reports, the deal is set, but Kingsbury is “vetting” NFL offers before deciding what he wants to do.

Because many in the NFL have been monitoring… Spoke to a source close to Kliff Kingsbury who said Kingsbury hasn’t agreed to any deal and is still vetting both college and NFL offers. This one is still early. https://t.co/OkylCBYktt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2018

Pump the brakes on the Kliff Kingsbury to USC talk. His agent Erik Burkhardt just told me “it’s premature to say that any decision (by Kliff) has been made.” — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 29, 2018

First off, this is why it’s important to wait whenever hearing coaching whispers or talk about people making moves on the job carousel. College football is a very fluid situation at pretty much all times. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

Secondly, hiring Kingsbury would be outstanding for the Trojans if they’re able to get it done. He’s one of the most brilliant minds in all of football. He didn’t do outstanding as a head coach, but he got Johnny Manziel, Case Keenum and Patrick Mahomes to all put up disgusting numbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kliff Kingsbury (@kliffkingsbury) on Jul 22, 2018 at 6:45pm PDT

USC dumped it’s entire staff, but kept Clay Helton on as head coach. If there’s one person they absolutely need to pay a fortune to get, it’s absolutely Kingsbury.

He has never failed to oversee electric offenses. Even when Tech wasn’t winning a ton, they were still putting up points.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kliff Kingsbury (@kliffkingsbury) on Aug 26, 2018 at 10:35am PDT

There’s no doubt Kingsbury will land somewhere before next season starts, and I would bet on USC being the most likely destination. Now, we sit and wait for some actual confirmation from one of the sides involved here on the decision that’s being made.