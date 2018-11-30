Work From The Comfort Of Your Bed With A Backrest Reading Pillow

College students spend a good chunk of their time studying. Sure, there is time for fun and making friends, but the degree is the ultimate goal. I do much of my homework in my dorm room, especially when the weather isn’t great. Who wants to trek across campus in the pouring rain at night to go and use the library? I have a nice desk and chair, but to be honest, it isn’t always the most comfortable if I am working for hours at a time. I like to mix it up. Occasionally, I like to curl up under my throw blankets on my bed to read or to watch something for class on my laptop. You might wonder how I do this without falling asleep. I’m not going to lie: a nap does happen from time to time. Seriously though, I am able to get my work done by sitting up against my backrest reading pillow:

Foam Reading Pillow with Arm Pocket – Read & Watch TV in Comfort While in Bed, Relax without Back Pain on sale for $39.99

A backrest reading pillow was one of my favorite graduation gifts. It fits my back perfectly and makes my bed look super cute and comfy. All wins from my perspective. It also has the advantage of having a removable cover in case I spill coffee or something else on it.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.