OPINION: Mueller’s Probe Invigorates The GOP

Donald Trump’s feud with Robert Mueller has escalated measurably in recent days, thanks in part to the president’s angry tweets claiming that Mueller and company are “doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System” and that the special counsel is “only looking at one side and not the other.”

However, more than 18 months and $30 million later, they’ve found no evidence of the crimes Mueller was empowered to uncover.

The fake news media, Trump tweeted, “builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint, when in actuality he is the exact opposite.” Those are clearly fighting words, but Trump seems to be approaching the boiling point. From the moment he entered the presidential sweepstakes, Trump has been shaking up the political establishment. He has millions of enthusiastic supporters, but don’t expect to hear much about that on the network news.

The media have taken sides with Trump’s adversaries. Good news about the economy or the fact that Trump’s policies are giving American business a boost is apparently too much for the media to report. Instead, every headline is about his perceived failings.

It has been said that Donald Trump takes orders from no one, but seeks input from all, even his enemies, and I believe that’s true. The game of politics eludes him, and he seldom follows the party line. But like the indomitable commander of the Third Army in Europe during World War II, Gen. George Patton, Trump believes he has a destiny. He feels he has a duty to rebuild the confidence of the American people and restore the foundations of our way of life.

He knows that won’t be easy. The “deep state” is an enormous adversary community within the permanent bureaucracy, and as the Mueller investigation and other headline-grabbing events have made clear, there are many in the government who are determined to bring him down. This includes not only Democrats but many in his own party. They’re relentless but so far, they’ve been unable to shake his resolve.

Liberal billionaire George Soros lamented in a June 2018 interview that the emergence of Donald Trump and his anti-establishment agenda has been a major disruption to open-border schemes. “Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong,” Soros said. He never expected Trump to win and said, “Apparently I was living in my own bubble.”

Trump has more accomplishments at this point in his presidency than any president in history. What makes the list even more amazing is that he has done it with the media, at least half the United States Congress and legions of left-wing celebrities trashing every move he makes.

The president has kept his promises on issue after issue. Even his most ardent supporters have been surprised by how many of the goals he outlined at the start of his campaign have already been accomplished. He is keeping the faith, and on those such as immigration and the border wall where the resistance is strongest, he has been relentless — and he isn’t stopping.

I have met and interviewed the president and spoken to him by phone, and I’m convinced he is God’s man for this time in our history. Indeed, the world has known few leaders of such character and determination. And considering the world we might have had if Trump had lost in 2016, we are fortunate to have a president with such a strong sense of purpose at this critical time.

Four more years of Obamanomics and a Clinton presidency could have been disastrous. None of the gains the nation is celebrating today would have been remotely possible if Hillary had won. But to his credit, Trump doesn’t seem to care what anyone says about the way he is doing his job. He is determined to do what he believes is right, and he truly wants to make America great again.

Amidst all the turmoil that surrounds him, the biggest aftershock of Trump’s presidency is that millions of regular folks have woken up under his tutelage. Poll after poll shows that most Americans no longer trust the “fake news” media or their so-called “experts.” We’re all skeptics now. We get our news from multiple alternative sources, and we don’t need the liberal pundits and talking heads to interpret the facts for us. We can do that for ourselves.

But there’s a lot of shakin’ yet to come. Despite the setbacks for Republicans in the midterms, a vast new electorate is wide awake and taking notes. And best of all, a nation of well-informed and attentive voters is the best guarantee of a strong and vibrant future for all Americans, regardless who’s shaking the boat.

Stephen E. Strang is founder and CEO of Charisma Media and author of the best-seller “God and Donald Trump.” His new book is “Trump Aftershock.”