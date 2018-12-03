Ninja Blenders Are Durable And Long-Lasting, Plus They Are Up To $50 Off

Every household should have a good blender. There are so many uses. I personally like to use it for protein shakes and smoothies. It’s also great for milkshakes, sauces, soups and other beverages. Additionally, you can use a good blender to make pancake and waffle mix, gluten free pizza crust dough, homemade peanut butter and even for just crushing ice.

We keep our blender on the counter at all times and use it frequently. Ninja is a great brand, making blenders that are remarkably sturdy and last forever. They will even replace parts if you have any problems with normal use. Because of their amazing guarantees, they are usually on the higher end of the price range. Regardless, they are totally worth it! Plus, Amazon has some great sales right now! Here are two different versions with serious price reductions this week on Amazon.

The 72 oz. Ninja Professional Countertop blender normally retails for $89.99. Amazon has it on sale for $57.98. It’s a great deal you won’t want to pass up!

Ninja Professional 72oz Countertop Blender with 1000-Watt Base and Total Crushing Technology for Smoothies, Ice and Frozen Fruit (BL610), Black on sale for $57.98

If you want something with a few more bells and whistles, or really want to impress a gift recipient, you may want to consider the Ninja Smart Screen Blender. Amazon has it for $50 off right now! Normally, it lists for $129.99, but this week Amazon is selling this amazing blender for only $79.95.

Ninja Smart Screen Blender with 1000-Watt Base, 4-Auto-iQ Programs, Touchscreen Display, Total Crushing Pitcher, (CT650), Black on sale for $79.95

Whether you are looking for a gift, or something for yourself. These blenders are a great addition to your kitchen. Plus, at these prices, you can’t afford not to get one!

