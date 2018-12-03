This NBA Player Had One Of The Dirtiest Games On Record. Should He Be Suspended Indefinitely?

Jena Greene | Reporter

Los Angeles Clippers star Patrick Beverly may have a reputation for being one of the dirtiest players in the NBA, but Sunday’s losing game against the Dallas Mavericks will go down as one of his worst games yet.

The star guard, 30, started the game off wrong when he bumped Dennis Smith Jr. in the middle of a scrap and somehow managed to knock his tooth out. (RELATED: Former NBA Star Reveals He Struggled With Mental Illness After Retiring)

The video is pretty unbelievable. It’s not hard to understand why Beverly has a reputation within the league.

Here it is from another angle:

Later, Beverly tossed a ball at a fan who reportedly chirped him with some sort of “your mom” joke.

Here’s the fan (lol):

Asked later about the encounter, Beverly answered:

“I’m trying to do my best to keep my emotions down but there’s only so much you can take when someone brings family into it…then a loose ball came and he said ‘f*ck your mother’ again. I mean, I don’t know what you’d want me to do.”

Well for starters … not throw a ball at a fan.

Sounds like he ripped a page right out of Kevin Durant’s playbook.

It happens.

