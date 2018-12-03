This NBA Player Had One Of The Dirtiest Games On Record. Should He Be Suspended Indefinitely?

Los Angeles Clippers star Patrick Beverly may have a reputation for being one of the dirtiest players in the NBA, but Sunday’s losing game against the Dallas Mavericks will go down as one of his worst games yet.

The star guard, 30, started the game off wrong when he bumped Dennis Smith Jr. in the middle of a scrap and somehow managed to knock his tooth out. (RELATED: Former NBA Star Reveals He Struggled With Mental Illness After Retiring)

The video is pretty unbelievable. It’s not hard to understand why Beverly has a reputation within the league.

Patrick Beverley knocked out one of Dennis Smith Jr.’s teeth pic.twitter.com/PzaiGNpAXO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 3, 2018

Here it is from another angle:

Patrick Beverley really knocked out Dennis Smith’s tooth pic.twitter.com/oB18KDZBL2 — The Sports Quotient (@SportsQuotient) December 3, 2018

Later, Beverly tossed a ball at a fan who reportedly chirped him with some sort of “your mom” joke.

Here’s the fan (lol):

This is Don Knobler, the Mavs fan who was the target of the hard bounce pass that got Patrick Beverley tossed. Knobler says he told Beverley earlier in the game, “You’re a dirty player.” After Beverley responded, Knobler said, “Your mother.” pic.twitter.com/KpUK7SswVw — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 3, 2018

Asked later about the encounter, Beverly answered:

“I’m trying to do my best to keep my emotions down but there’s only so much you can take when someone brings family into it…then a loose ball came and he said ‘f*ck your mother’ again. I mean, I don’t know what you’d want me to do.”

Patrick Beverley’s answers when asked about the exchange with the Dallas fan: pic.twitter.com/J4Eaz4NJ5n — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) December 3, 2018

Well for starters … not throw a ball at a fan.

Sounds like he ripped a page right out of Kevin Durant’s playbook.

Kevin Durant has been fined 25k for telling this Mavs fan to “Watch the f–king game & shut the f–k up” (via carson_landes/IG) pic.twitter.com/F4UTWYwzcc — Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) November 21, 2018

It happens.

