Here Are The Best Reactions To Urban Meyer’s Retirement

William Davis | Contributor

Urban Meyer officially announced his retirement on Tuesday afternoon, shocking the college football world.

The 54-year-old Ohio State Buckeye’s coach will coach the team’s Rose Bowl game against Washington before stepping down. Ohio State offensive coordinator Ryan Day will take over the head role on January 2. (RELATED: Urban Meyer Stepping Down At Ohio State. Here’s What The Fans Need To Know)

We made a roundup of the best reactions to today’s big news.

First, from the coach himself:


Then from former Buckeyes quarterback and long-time ESPN analyst, Kirk Herbstreit, who thinks Meyer is done for good this time:

Meyer says that’s probably true but refuses to rule it out.

Clay Travis believes Meyer will take over at USC in 2020 after a year off.


Ohio State fans are grateful.


Jim Harbaugh probably is, too.

Even long-time Meyer critic Paul Finebaum paid tribute.

Ohio State salutes their legendary coach.


The first game of the post-Urban-Meyer era will come on August 31, when the Buckeyes host Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic.

