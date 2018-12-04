Here Are The Best Reactions To Urban Meyer’s Retirement

Your first name

Urban Meyer officially announced his retirement on Tuesday afternoon, shocking the college football world.

The 54-year-old Ohio State Buckeye’s coach will coach the team’s Rose Bowl game against Washington before stepping down. Ohio State offensive coordinator Ryan Day will take over the head role on January 2. (RELATED: Urban Meyer Stepping Down At Ohio State. Here’s What The Fans Need To Know)

We made a roundup of the best reactions to today’s big news.

First, from the coach himself:

“My goal has always been to make this one of the premier and most comprehensive programs in America.” –Urban Meyer’s statement on retiring from coaching at Ohio State pic.twitter.com/djDCskTflw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 4, 2018



Then from former Buckeyes quarterback and long-time ESPN analyst, Kirk Herbstreit, who thinks Meyer is done for good this time:

Meyer says that’s probably true but refuses to rule it out.

“I believe I will not coach again” –Urban Meyer pic.twitter.com/8imMuGnJNU — ESPN (@espn) December 4, 2018

Clay Travis believes Meyer will take over at USC in 2020 after a year off.

Now that Urban Meyer has “retired” at Ohio State. Where does he coach next? My prediction: USC after a year off. https://t.co/MEPFPyEbEu — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 4, 2018



Ohio State fans are grateful.

THANK YOU COACH URBAN MEYER! – 3 B1G Championships

– 85-9 record

– 2014 Sugar Bowl Champs

– 2014 CFBP National Champs

– 2015 Fiesta Bowl Champs

– 2017 Cotton Bowl Champs

– 7-0 vs. TTUN pic.twitter.com/m3WJaIvEcc — Buckeye Videos+ (@BuckeyeVideos) December 4, 2018

THANK YOU, @OSUCoachMeyer for everything you’ve done for this program!! 7 seasons at OSU:

• 73-8

• National Championship

• 7 consecutive B1G division titles

• 3 B1G titles

• Undefeated against TTUN

• The THIRD winningest coach in the history of college football#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/iDcd50ljkb — OSU Planet (@OSUplanet) December 4, 2018



Jim Harbaugh probably is, too.

Live look at Jim Harbaugh upon hearing the Urban Meyer news pic.twitter.com/tFAsMnCsNJ — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 4, 2018

Even long-time Meyer critic Paul Finebaum paid tribute.

.@finebaum speaks on the legacy of Urban Meyer: pic.twitter.com/96K9Ghq4yp — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 4, 2018

Ohio State salutes their legendary coach.

Salute to a legend. Thank you @OSUCoachMeyer for everything you have done for this program, our student-athletes, staff, family, friends, and fans. True greatness. Forever a #Buckeye.#BuckeyeNation, Let’s make this @rosebowlgame one we’ll never forget. O-H!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/VRcseY1QpM — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 4, 2018



The first game of the post-Urban-Meyer era will come on August 31, when the Buckeyes host Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic.