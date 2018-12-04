BIZARRE: Lindsay Lohan Addresses The Time She Tried To Kidnap A Refugee Family

Lindsay Lohan is finally speaking out about the time she may or may not have tried to kidnap a refugee family in Russia.

In October, Lohan caused a stir when she live-streamed a video of herself roaming through the street of Moscow alone. She came across a family of homeless Syrian refugees and accused one of them of trafficking the children.

“You’re ruining Arabic culture,” she said at one point, adding, “The whole world is seeing this right now!”

But as Lohan continued to pursue the family, the mother hauled off and punched her in the face.

what is happening… lindsay lohan tried to kidnap two refugee children because she thought the mom was trafficking her children she then was punched by the mother wow… pic.twitter.com/WYvchUqVNh — ryan (@pIasticspice) September 29, 2018

But since Paper Magazine now seems to be in the business of child star redemption tours, the publication gave Lohan a full feature and asked her about the fateful indecent. You know, like an opportunity to explain herself.

But she pretty much left more questions than answers.

“I recently made the mistake of having my phone recording live video, and that I learned from,” she said. “But I think it’s also important because if you’re doing something and you want to give direct access to your fans, you can contact them and see their thoughts and get an opinion.”

Lohan added that she was “too tired” to explain the situation fully, and added an emailed statement.

“I’ve read the situation wrong. I’ve learned from it And that’s all I have to say,” she wrote.

So this pretty much clears up nothing. It’s worth noting that, despite her friends reportedly begging Lohan to come back to the United States, she seems to be keeping her residence in Dubai for now. Let’s just hope she’s minding her own business and staying safe.

