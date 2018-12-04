Steelers Fan Chokes Pregnant Chargers Fan In The Stands

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan was caught choking a pregnant Los Angeles Chargers fan during the Chargers’ 33–30 comeback victory on Sunday night.

A photo surfaced on the internet of a man in a Pittsburgh jersey with his hands wrapped around the throat of a woman in a Chargers jersey. According to the woman’s husband, Daniel Minshew, she is 26 weeks pregnant, the Pittsburgh Current reported.

Minshew told the Current, who first reported the story, “I plan on calling police officials today about filing criminal charges. My wife and I attend several road games annually, and I myself have been to approximately a dozen away games and have never experienced anything like we did Sunday night.”

“ We strive to make events at Heinz Field safe for our guests. This type of behavior seen in the photo is unacceptable and something we do not condone on our property,” the Steelers said in a statement, according to ProFootball Talk.

The statement continued: “We are working with Heinz Field security as well as local authorities to gather more information on this particular incident as the Pittsburgh Police determines whether or not to press charges, and we will ensure those involved as the aggressors will not be permitted back into our stadium.”

Another fight took place during the game between two Steelers fans. In the video posted by Barstool Sports, one fan can be seen head-butting the other fan. (RELATED: Elderly Vikings Supporter Allegedly Puts Packers Fan In A Headlock. The Must-Watch Video Is Absurd)

