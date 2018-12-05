Don’t Try This Sleep Hack Promoted By The Head Coach Of The Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau took his life into his own hands during a recent hotel stay on the road.

Boudreau, who played almost 20 years in the NHL himself, told a story Thursday about sleeping in a hotel with the entire Minnesota Wild squad. Everyone was pretty much sound asleep around 2 a.m. when the fire alarm went off. (RELATED: NHL Player Responds To NFL Star’s Claim He Could Easily Play Pro Hockey)

Per The Athletic’s Michael Russo:

Fire alarm at #mnwild hotel at 2 am. Alarm blared for 30 mins, people evacuated for an hour Boudreau stayed in bed: “I wasn’t going to walk down 15 flights of stairs. I didn’t smell any smoke. I said, ‘I’m chancing it.” — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) December 4, 2018

Talk about a bold strategy. The guy is so groggy can’t be bothered to go down the stairs even if there’s a fire.

View this post on Instagram #jets #wild #bruceboudreau #stanleycupplayoffs A post shared by Andrew McQuillan (@mcquillan.a) on Apr 11, 2018 at 6:42pm PDT

Hockey guys are just a different breed of human. They skate around on knives for a living and punch each other in the face because apparently body slamming someone just doesn’t cut it sometimes. You think they’re going to slow down their hardcore lifestyle just because there might be a fire? Absolutely not. It’s those defining moments that separate the hockey guys from the basketball players boys.

Bet Minnesota by a thousand tomorrow night.

Follow Jena on Twitter