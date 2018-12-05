Ohio State Releases Tribute Video To Urban Meyer That Will Pull At Your Heartstrings

Ohio State released an awesome video for Urban Meyer on Wednesday thanking him for the memories.

Meyer brought a national championship to Columbus in 2015 and absolutely dominated the Big Ten during his tenure to the tune of 82–9.

Now, he’s going to retire after the Rose Bowl. Obviously, a man with his accomplishments deserves a hell of a thank you. This video does that and much more. (RELATED: Urban Meyer Stepping Down At Ohio State. Here’s What The Fans Need To Know)

It wasn’t about the championships.

It wasn’t about the trophies.

It wasn’t about the records or the awards or the glory. It was always about the players. On behalf of the countless student-athletes whose lives you have enhanced, thank you, @OSUCoachMeyer. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/fdDe7TRA4r — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 5, 2018

Damn, is it a bit dusty in here or is that just me? I hate Ohio State, and I’m still about to reach for some tissues.

That video deserves an Academy Award for how moving it is. It almost made me want the Buckeyes to actually continue their streak of domination.

Again, I’m no fan of Urban Meyer or the Buckeyes. I’d be banished from Wisconsin if I were a fan. That’d be a betrayal of my Badger roots. Still, that video was a hell of a great thank you for one of the greatest coaches to do ever do it.

