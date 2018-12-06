These Photos Of The Cavaliers’ Stadium Show The Team’s Downfall Since LeBron James Left

The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be having some real problems filling Quicken Loans Arena.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater posted a trio of photos of the stands from the Cavaliers loss to the Warriors Wednesday night, and there are open seats absolutely everywhere. (RELATED: LeBron James Sig ns With The Lakers)

When people try to quantify the type of economic impact LeBron has on a place, here’s a tiny example: Just rows and rows of empty seats for Warriors-Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/uzUIfvBnOO — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 6, 2018

I think it’s more than fair to say things have fallen hard and fast in Cleveland since LeBron James took his talents to Los Angeles. There is no excuse for any stadium to be that empty when you’re playing the defending champions. I don’t care that the Cavs are 5–19. They’re playing the best team in the league!

The place should be absolutely packed. There’s no excuse for any other situation in the stands. Tickets should be going for a premium against the Warriors, and fans should be clamoring to get in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on Dec 5, 2018 at 5:25pm PST

It’s so bad that tickets for the Cavaliers Friday game against the Kings are selling for under $10. The NBA must be so upset and disappointed with this situation. You have a team that was at the height of success with King James on the roster, and now they can’t get people to buy tickets for a game against the Warriors.

That is a horrible sign on all levels. It truly is incredible the kind of impact LeBron made. One year, the stadium is the hottest item in town and the next year people couldn’t care less.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter