These Soft, Supportive Tempur-Pedic Mattress Toppers Are Hundreds Of Dollars Off Today
Since the ’90s, Tempur-Pedic has been one of the most sought after names in mattresses. The so-called TEMPUR material provides support for the body and is specifically designed to distribute your body weight evenly. In other words, Tempur-Pedic keeps you from all the tossing and turning that typically accompanies a night’s sleep.
Today only, Tempur-Pedic mattress toppers, the #1 bestseller out of all mattress toppers, are as much as 47 percent off. The mattress toppers are available in all sizes from Twin to California King:
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR Supreme 3-Inch Premium Foam Mattress Topper, Adaptable Personalized Comfort, Pressure Relieving, Assembled in the USA, 25 Year Warranty on sale from $160.21 to $236.24
The one-day-only deal also includes a pillow and a sleep mask:
TEMPUR-All Purpose Pillow on sale for $34.99
Tempur-Pedic The Sleep Mask, One Size, Navy on sale for $20.30
Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.
Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook