The Buffalo Bills Are Trying To Pay Fans To Do This Small Task For Them

The Buffalo Bills are willing to shell out cold hard cash to their most able-bodied fans if they’re willing to help them prepare for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

New Era Field, which is where the Bills play on Sunday, posted a simple “help wanted” sign directed to all the Buffalo residents with a shovel.

“We need you to help us shovel New Era Field before Sunday’s game!” the account posted, with a message asking all fans over 18 years of age with a driver’s license to come out and shovel snow off the field, for $12 an hour.

As an added bonus, if you shovel for more than four hours, you’ll get a complimentary ticket to the game on Sunday.

The field must be clear by Sunday afternoon since the Bills are scheduled to play the New York Jets at 1:00 p.m. It’s a conference game but it doesn’t really matter since the Pats are favored to win the AFC East in something of a landslide this season. (RELATED: The Patriots Are Almost Certainly Going To Clinch Their 10th Straight Division Title)

Still, it’s free money and a football game.

