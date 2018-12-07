On His 62nd Birthday, Relive Larry Bird’s Best Moments

One of the best NBA players of all time just turned a year older.

On Friday, Larry Bird is celebrating his 62nd birthday. “Larry Legend” rewarded us with some of the greatest moments in basketball history and is rightfully considered by many to be one of the five best players to ever play the game, if not higher. (RELATED: Here’s The Game-Winner That Kept Top-Ranked Gonzaga Undefeated)

When we think about the greatest players in the history of the sport, two players dominate the discussion: LeBron James and Michael Jordan. But Larry Bird belongs in that conversation as well. No player in NBA history demonstrated the combination of pure skill, heart, leadership as Larry Bird. He was truly one of a kind. So, without further ado, here are the best moments for the legendary Celtics forward, as well as what made him stand out.

Game 7, triple-double against the New York Knicks:

60 points against the Atlanta Hawks.

The time Bird hit two game-winners in the same game.

His perfect shooting form.

He even won the three point shootout in a warm-up jacket!

Bird certainly gave us so many great memories. We can only hope his birthday is as happy as he made us throughout his career.

