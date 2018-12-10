This Legendary Show Premiered 38 Years Ago

One of the greatest crime shows in television history premiered 38 years ago Tuesday.

On December 11, 1980, Magnum P.I. made its debut on CBS and it stayed on the air until May of 1988. The series followed Thomas Magnum (played by actor Tom Selleck), a private investigator in Hawaii, known for his luxurious island lifestyle, and iconic mustache. (RELATED: Ben Affleck’s New Movie Looks Absolutely Insane. Watch The Electric Trailer Here)

As if Magnum wasn’t already one of the coolest characters in television history, he is also an avid sports fan. The show goes in depth about Magnum’s love for the MLB’s Detroit Tigers and loved the annual Army vs. Navy college football game.

Having graduated from the Naval Academy, Magnum represented himself as a proud midshipman, having picked up the skills he uses as a private investigator during his years of service in the Navy.

Magnum P.I. was such an incredible series that for years fans have been begging for more. And after years of rumors about potential movies and sequels, CBS officially announced a remake a year ago.

The new series debuted on CBS on October 19.