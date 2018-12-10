NFL WEEK 14 WRAP UP: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed

Your first name

Week 14 of the NFL is now just one game away from being over.

Games on Thursday and Sunday were packed with action, heartbreak, and miracles. Here are some of the best moments you may have missed below.

The Jags were blown out by the Titans in a spectacular fashion:

Jacksonville Jaguars Wikipedia page right now. Check out the owner section. pic.twitter.com/XZxD8Q4Yfd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 7, 2018

BROWNS WON! AGAINST THE PANTHERS!

HOW?!?! Mayfield (somehow) finds Landry deep on 3rd and 17!#CARvsCLE pic.twitter.com/kL5kLRW4lF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 9, 2018

In 40 games under Hue Jackson as head coach, the Browns won 3 games. In 5 games under Gregg Williams as head coach, the Browns have won 3 games. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 10, 2018

“Is there any doubt how good we can be?” pic.twitter.com/w7RC8UpEI7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 9, 2018

The Ravens put up a good fight against the Chiefs:

Chiefs-Ravens is my latest candidate for favorite game of the year. That felt like the playoffs and an MVP moment for Mahomes. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) December 9, 2018

Lamar Jackson puts the Ravens up on the Chiefs late in the 4Q (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/hx4kdxLqD8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2018

The Texans broke their 9-game winning streak:

Meanwhile… the #Texans actually lost for the first time in months. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2018

my beloved texans have lost — so this is what it feels like to be one of the football poors — smh — not interested — no thanks — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) December 9, 2018

History will now be recorded as pre-Miami Miracle and post-Miami Miracle:

MIAMI MIRACLE Kenyan Drake scores on desperation play to beat Patriots (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/ykyZjnInEo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2018

Giants crushed the Redskins:

Saquon Barkley is the first @Giants rookie to rush for 1,000 yards. It’s Week 14 pic.twitter.com/3CvHAJBWBk — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) December 9, 2018

The Saints keep marching:

The New Orleans Saints are NFC South Champions.#GoSaints — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 9, 2018

The Falcons are dead and gone:

Rodgers is just carving up the Falcons defense rn.#ATLvsGB pic.twitter.com/9xqAOGykEf — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 9, 2018

#Falcons put a big hit on Rodgers and a Fight ensuespic.twitter.com/LWNbyOWni1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 9, 2018

The Jets ain’t dead yet, but you can’t please everybody:

This was a “costly” win for the Jets. With the 49ers and Raiders winning, the Jets would’ve had the inside track for the No. 1 overall pick with a loss (based on strength-of-schedule tiebreaker). Oh, my. Years from now … well, you know. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 10, 2018

The #Jets have a franchise quarterback. Now they just need … everything else — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 9, 2018

I don’t get what the Jets are attempting to gain from this season. Play Sam Donald. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) December 3, 2018

Bills QB Josh Allen has more rushing yards than the Jets have total yards. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 9, 2018

Is anybody paying attention to the Chargers? This seems important.

LONGEST FIELD GOAL IN CHARGERS HISTORY We see you, @MikeBadgley15! pic.twitter.com/RJOloU0hLY — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 9, 2018

The @Chargers earn win #10 as they keep pace in the AFC West pic.twitter.com/yvY0OBqI4t — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 10, 2018

The 49ers…won…against the…Broncos:

You know what? The Eagles and the Cowboys were so closely matched it was almost like there was no real loser:

There are only Eagles in this pile along with the fumbled football, and yet they rule no clear recovery after 54 stands up w the ball. pic.twitter.com/lmTH5l60PL — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 9, 2018

Lucky, sorry buzzards. This win don’t mean anything to me. The @Eagles were hosed all game long. Guess the @NFL was so tired of waiting on the @dallascowboys to do it themselves they finally decided to say: “Let’s Help Them.” This eon is straight B.S. All of y’all can KICK ROCKS! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 10, 2018

The Steelers took a big old face plant:

WHAT A WAY TO LOSE IT The Raiders hand the Steelers their third straight loss. :FOX #PITvsOAKpic.twitter.com/Dzi6zMnjjU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 10, 2018

There was two times the Patricia power in Arizona:

I’m not sure who looks more like Matt Patricia. This guy or Matt Patricia. pic.twitter.com/WYkpLl9JCV — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 9, 2018

It took the Bears to expose the Rams for the frauds that they really are:

Looks like defense can still win in the NFL. The Bears, the Cowboys (against NO), and even the Ravens in a loss have showed these offenses can be tamed. — Will Cain (@willcain) December 10, 2018

There’s your Khalil Mack strip sack, if you’re playing Bears Bingo. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) December 10, 2018

#Bears official “magic number” for a playoff spot down to 1. Their “magic number” to clinch the NFC North? 2. All they need is another win or Redskins loss & they will book their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. THE BEARS ARE BACK! — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) December 10, 2018

The Vikings meet the Seahawks in Seattle at 8:15 p.m EST. It’s sure to be an electric matchup.

