NFL WEEK 14 WRAP UP: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed

Jena Greene | Reporter

Week 14 of the NFL is now just one game away from being over.

Games on Thursday and Sunday were packed with action, heartbreak, and miracles. Here are some of the best moments you may have missed below.

The Jags were blown out by the Titans in a spectacular fashion:

BROWNS WON! AGAINST THE PANTHERS!

The Ravens put up a good fight against the Chiefs:

The Texans broke their 9-game winning streak:

History will now be recorded as pre-Miami Miracle and post-Miami Miracle:

Giants crushed the Redskins:

The Saints keep marching:

The Falcons are dead and gone:

The Jets ain’t dead yet, but you can’t please everybody:

Is anybody paying attention to the Chargers? This seems important.

The 49ers…won…against the…Broncos:

You know what? The Eagles and the Cowboys were so closely matched it was almost like there was no real loser:

The Steelers took a big old face plant:

There was two times the Patricia power in Arizona:

It took the Bears to expose the Rams for the frauds that they really are:

The Vikings meet the Seahawks in Seattle at 8:15 p.m EST. It’s sure to be an electric matchup.

Follow Jena on Twitter

Tags : national footbal league sunday night football twitter
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller