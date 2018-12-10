Save $80 On The New Ring Video Doorbell AND A New Echo Dot
Last month, we told you about a deal on a full 8-piece home security system by Ring. The ability to save $80 on the most popular home security system was one of our favorite deals available during Black Friday Deals Week. (The 8-piece home security system is now a mere $30 off).
But say you don’t need the whole shebang. Say you just want the Ring Video Doorbell 2, armed as it is with motion-activated alerts, 1080HD video and two-way talk. Then we’d have to recommend this bundle. You can get the Ring Video Doorbell 2 PLUS one of the new Echo Dots for just $170. A Ring Video Doorbell 2 normally costs $200 all by itself, with the Echo Dot retailing at $50. As such, you can save $80 and get two complementary products for almost half the price. (The Ring is very compatible with Amazon Alexa).
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Charcoal on sale for $169
