Save $80 On The New Ring Video Doorbell AND A New Echo Dot

Last month, we told you about a deal on a full 8-piece home security system by Ring. The ability to save $80 on the most popular home security system was one of our favorite deals available during Black Friday Deals Week. (The 8-piece home security system is now a mere $30 off).

But say you don’t need the whole shebang. Say you just want the Ring Video Doorbell 2, armed as it is with motion-activated alerts, 1080HD video and two-way talk. Then we’d have to recommend this bundle. You can get the Ring Video Doorbell 2 PLUS one of the new Echo Dots for just $170. A Ring Video Doorbell 2 normally costs $200 all by itself, with the Echo Dot retailing at $50. As such, you can save $80 and get two complementary products for almost half the price. (The Ring is very compatible with Amazon Alexa).

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Charcoal on sale for $169

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.