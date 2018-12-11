Kansas State’s New Football Coach Is An Outstanding Hire. Here’s How Much Money He’ll Make

Kansas State hired Chris Klieman to be the new football coach of the Wildcats on Monday night.

Brett McMurphy broke the news on Twitter, and reported that Klieman had snagged a six-year deal worth just under $17 million.

North Dakota State’s Chris Klieman named Kansas State’s coach, replacing Bill Snyder — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 11, 2018

New Kansas State coach Chris Klieman receives a 6-year contract worth $16.8 million — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 11, 2018

This is an outstanding hire for KSU. Klieman absolutely dominated at FCS North Dakota State. He compiled a 67-6 record, and won three national titles. Those numbers aren’t a joke at all. Replacing Bill Snyder was never going to be easy, but somehow it looks like KSU managed to get the perfect replacement. (RELATED: The College Fo otball Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

In case anybody is wondering what kind of talent Klieman is capable of developing, he’s the coach that made Carson Wentz a star before people even knew who the young quarterback was.

The man took a school out in the Dakotas and turned it into a national football powerhouse. Anybody who knows anything about football knows how incredibly difficult of a task that is to get done. North Dakota isn’t exactly stacked with elite recruits.

I would be very nervous right now if I was a coach in the Big 12. Klieman is going to absolutely dominate if he manages to even have a fraction of the same success he had at NDSU.

Major props to KSU for pulling the trigger on this hire.

