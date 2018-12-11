Prepare For Your Christmas Feast With This Deal On Lenox Dinnerware

Having guests over for Christmas dinner this year? Make sure you are prepared to serve the whole crowd. This deal on Lenox dinnerware features several festive options, as well as more understated plates that can be used year-round.

Seven different sets are included, all of which can be seen at this link.

Lenox 16 Piece Classic White Dinnerware Set on sale for $124.99

Lenox Holiday Iced Beverage Glasses, Set of 4 on sale for $20.57

Lenox Abilene 112-piece Flatware Set on sale for $79.69

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.