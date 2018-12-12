Alex Jones Screams At Google CEO In US Capitol, Threatened With Arrest

Info Wars host Alex Jones chased after Google CEO Sundar Pichai — who testified before a House committee hearing on political bias at Google — on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

A video shows Pichai walking down a congressional hallway in and getting confronted by Jones, who yelled loudly at him and chased the tech executing.

“Google is evil,” Jones kept screaming repeatedly. Jones chased Pichai for the length of the hallway yelling at him until Pichai entered the hearing room.

As Pichai entered the room, a police officer spun around on Jones and threatened him with arrest. “That’s enough!” The officer shouted at Jones. “You’re in a public hallway, and you could be arrested.” (RELATED: First They Came For Alex Jones)

Jones asked the officer if he thought Google was evil. “I’m not saying that,” the officer said. “Just control yourself.”

Jones said he was under control and then launched into another tirade about Google: “[Pichai has] taken my free speech away, lied about me and I needed to stand up to him.”

Alex Jones and his platform Info Wars has been de-platformed on multiple social media networks including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for various “violations” of platform rules.

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone was also at the hearing and was also claiming bias and censorship by Google.