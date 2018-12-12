Report: Superstar Quarterback Could Be Out For The Season

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are currently on life support at 6-7, and now they’re getting even more bad news.

NFL.com’s Ian Rappaport is reporting that a back injury will keep star quarterback Carson Wentz out for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, a team tied for the best record in the NFC.

#Eagles QB Carson Wentz, dealing with a back issue, is not expected to play this week, sources say. Depending on the result, given the time of year, Wentz may not play again in 2018. The team is still gathering info on his health. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2018



As great as Wentz has been for the most part, his numerous injuries have begun to take their toll. Around this time a year ago, Wentz was forced out for the season after tearing both his ACL and MCL in a game against the Rams. Wentz has had a solid season, but has failed to replicate his MVP-type numbers from a season ago. As a result, the team sits outside the playoff picture with just three games left.

The good news for Philadelphia is that they have the reigning Super Bowl MVP as their backup quarterback.

Nick Foles is expected to make the start on Sunday in Los Angeles.

