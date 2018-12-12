Miley Cyrus Reveals Devastating Truth About Her California Home During The Wildfires

Miley Cyrus is lucky to be alive after her Malibu home was ravaged by the California wildfires this fall because she lost practically everything else.

The pop star and actress, 26, told Howard Stern Wednesday morning that she lost practically all of her original music in the natural disaster. (RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Shares Shocking Photo Of His Shared House With Miley Cyrus Reduced To Ashes)

Per The Blast … Cyrus revealed she lost an entire notebook filled with original songs, including the lyrics that were already written for her hit songs like her favored single, “Malibu.”

Cyrus noted that she wasn’t home when the fires took over on November 8, but her on-again, off-again fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, posted a photo of the devastation shortly thereafter.

“This is what’s left of my house,” he wrote. “Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can.”

Cyrus addressed their relationship on Stern’s show, saying he was now more of a “survival partner” than a husband-to-be.

For what it’s worth … Cyrus has also donated half a million dollars to the victims of the disaster and those who won’t be able to return to their homes for the holidays.

