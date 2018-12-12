Nicki Minaj Threatens To Sue Former Football Star And ESPN Pundit. Here’s The Reason Why

Nicki Minaj is not happy at all with ESPN’s Jesse Palmer.

Minaj posted on Instagram Tuesday afternoon that she was going to sue Palmer after he made comments on DailyMailTV. According to MTO News, Palmer told the audience that the star rapper bailed out and still supports her brother, who was convicted of sexual assault of a child.

The “Anaconda” singer wrote, “You better have a good lawyer, #JessePalmer #ArnoldPalmer You just lied on me on nat’l TV & now you’re being sued. You better be able to back up what you just said about me with FACTS. #SuperFacts #Defamation #GoodFormVIDEO link in my bio.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

This is about to be the lawsuit of a generation. A former NFL quarterback getting sued by one of the most famous women on the planet? Sign me up immediately. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

This is the kind of content we live for.

I can’t wait to see the discovery that goes into this case. It’s going to be golden on every single level.

In one corner, we have the Florida Gators product claiming Minaj still supports her criminal brother. In the other corner, there’s a multi-millionaire singer with a serious beef.

Fight! Fight! Fight!

If this goes to trial, I might be buying a beach house sooner than later. It’ll be like Christmas every single day of the year. I can’t wait!

