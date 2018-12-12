Revitalize Yourself With CBD Performance Tea

Cannabis can be extremely helpful in recovery, providing significant relaxation and pain relief, but not everyone wants to vape or smoke. This nifty Performance Tea Instant Blend is made with CBD oil to provide the same effects in a soothing package that also includes adaptogens like eleuthero and ginseng to promote homeostasis. This deal gets you 21 servings for just $34 when you use the code GREENMONDAY20 on checkout—a total of 32% off the regular $50 MSRP.

Performance Tea Recovery Instant Blend With CBD on sale for $42 before the code

Renew your body with this carefully selected blend of various adaptogens and CBD. Its anti-inflammatory and anti-stress properties will leave you rested and energized to meet the following day, and it also tastes great, thanks to flavoring agents like natural raspberry and white peony. Plus, all you have to do to prepare it is shake up the blend in your favorite thermos or water bottle—useful when you’re on the go.

If you think you’d appreciate the positive effects of cannabis in a recovery tea blend, this is a good chance to nab one at a great price. Get 32% off the MSRP for 21 servings at the Daily Caller shop today—a total of just $34 when you use the code GREENMONDAY20 on checkout.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop. While you are there, make sure to check out our 2018 Christmas Gift Guide for ideas and deals this holiday shopping season.

WATCH: