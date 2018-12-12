Celebrate Taylor Swift’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

Today, December 13 is Taylor Swift’s birthday.

The singer, songwriter, actress and online sensation turns 29 years old today and has packed in an absolutely massive career during her nearly two decades in show business.

Swift got her start shortly after moving to Nashville, Tenn. at age 14. She released a string of hits on a debut album named after herself, including “Tim McGraw,” “Teardrops On My Guitar” and “Our Song.”

She then launched into fame. She released hit after hit, including “Mean,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Swift also holds a record 23 more American Music Awards, which is the most ever won by a female artist. She also holds 10 Grammy Awards and 12 Country Music Association Awards and 8 Academy of Country Music Awards.

With over 113 followers, she’s also wildly popular on Instagram. Check out some of her best photos below.