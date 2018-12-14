Doug Pederson Gives Fiery Presser To Update Reporters On Carson Wentz’s Injury. It’s Looking Grim For Philly

Carson Wentz’s vague back injury remains relatively shrouded in mystery Friday.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson gave reporters an update on his starting QB’s status in a presser Friday morning and got cagey when he was pressed on just how bad Wentz is. (RELATED: Carson Wentz’s Back Injury Worse Than Expected. But How The Team Allegedly Handled It Is A Huge Problem)

“He has a stress injury, evolved over time, and it requires no surgery. I’m not asking or answering any more questions about it,” Pederson told reporters. “We’re playing the Rams in two days, in case you guys haven’t figured this out. So, he’s listed as questionable, and that’s the way it is.”

Asked how long the recovery might take, Pederson said he doesn’t “want to put a timetable on it,” but suggested it could “possibly” be a three-month process.

Doug Pederson gets testy as questions about Carson Wentz’s fractured back persist. pic.twitter.com/hCkhDxOh3y — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 14, 2018

Shortly after Pederson’s Friday morning presser, the coach was seen tossing throws to backup QB and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles at a very cold practice.

No Carson Wentz at start of practice. It’s Nick Foles and Doug Pederson getting throws in. pic.twitter.com/Sq0rEKwCyF — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 14, 2018

The good news is Nick Foles is looking good.

The Eagles face the Rams in LA Sunday night at 8:20 p.m.

