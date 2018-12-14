Star Rapper Kicked Off Plane And Arrested For Allegedly Having Drugs In His Luggage 

Star rapper Lil Pump was arrested in Miami Thursday after TSA agents thought they found drugs in his luggage.

According to TMZ, TSA agents noticed the strong smell of marijuana coming from a bag with the name “Garcia,” Lil Pump’s legal name, on it. (RELATED: Star Rapper Busted With A Sickening Amount Of Drugs In His Limo)

So the captain of the airplane pulled Lil Pump aside and informed him of the allegations, which made Lil Pump very angry. The argument escalated, so the captain booted Lil Pump and his manager off the plane. The two men were promptly arrested for disorderly conduct once they walked back into the airport.

But here’s the kicker … Lil Pump insists there was no weed in his bag and the luggage was mistagged. Sources close to the situation say the bag was actually owned by a member of Lil Pump’s team and — get this — once it was opened, there were no drugs to be found.

Lil Pump and his manager both entered a ‘not guilty’ plea and hope to be let off the hook.

