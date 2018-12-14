Save Over 70 Percent On Headphones With Incredible 35-Hour Battery Life

The sound of the world buzzing around you immediately comes to a halt when you put on the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones. That’s the power of the latest T-Quiet™ active noise canceling technology in these headphones. This environment provides the ultimate immersive audio experience for you to forget about the world and focus on yourself.

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones on sale for $78.99

It’s not often that a pair of headphones can simulate a live concert experience. Due to TREBLAB’s most advanced Sound2.0™ technology with aptX, the Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones have such amazing audio playback that you’ll get goosebumps. The top-grade neodymium-backed 40mm speakers ensure that every bass drop will be felt in your bones.

Named an Amazon’s Choice Product, these headphones are some of the best you can get at this price range. Featuring an incredible 35-hour battery life, the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones will allow you to listen for multiple days without requiring a charge. That’s light years better than competitor headphones that have only a few hours of battery before requiring a recharge.

The TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones is currently an insanely good deal with the multiple discounts. The recent price drop brought these headphones down to $78.99, which is 70% off the original price. Since it’s the holiday season, we’ve thrown in an additional 15% off coupon when you use MERRY15 at checkout!