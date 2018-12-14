Here’s How The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Made $750,000 On One Catch

William Davis | Contributor

In football, one play can change the outcome of a team’s season and a player’s bank account.

Take, for example, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who made $750,000 on one catch during Thursday night’s 29-28 loss to the San Diego Chargers.

Kelce’s catch during Thursday night’s game put him over 1,200 yards receiving on the season, which triggered a $375,000 bonus in his contract. His bonus was doubled because the Chief’s clinched a playoff spot, meaning that one catch made Kelce three-fourths of a million dollars. (RELATED: Gus Malzahn Clarifies Contract Situation. Here’s What He Said)

In his sixth season in the league, Kelce has solidified himself as one of the game’s best tight ends, and now he’s officially being paid like one.


It also doesn’t hurt Kelce to have a transformational player in Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball.

Perhaps Kelce could use some of his bonus money to buy Mahomes a nice Christmas present. He certainly deserves it.

