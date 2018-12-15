Celebrate Zara Larsson’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

December 16 is Zara Larsson’s birthday.

The Swedish-born singer, songwriter, performer and Instagram personality turns 21 years old today and has already packed in a huge career in show business.

Born and raised outside of Stockholm, Sweden, Larsson kickstarted her career performing across Europe. At just 10 years old, Larsson won “Talang,” Sweden’s version of “America’s Got Talent.” She then achieved international fame when she released her first globally recognized album, “So Good,” in 2017.

Several hits from the album achieved massive success, including “Never Forget You,” “Lush Life,” “Ain’t My Fault,” “I Would Like,” “So Good,” “Don’t Let Me Be Yours,” “Only You,” and “Symphony, which was a collaboration with Clean Bandit.

Larsson claims her biggest influence is Beyonce, but she’s well on her way to making a huge name for herself. With over five million followers on Instagram, Larsson is one of the most popular up and coming names in music. Check out some of her best photos below.