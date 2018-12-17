REPORT: Star SEC Quarterback Set To Transfer. Destination Unknown

One of the top rated quarterbacks in the 2018 recruiting class is set to transfer, according to reports.

USA Today’s Dan Wolken is reporting that Georgia quarterback Justin Fields plans to transfer to a new program for the 2019 season. If the report is accurate, Fields will have to sit out a season, but will have a full three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. (RELATED: 2018 SEC Championship Review: The Stuff Of Legends)

BREAKING: Highly-touted QB Justin Fields intending to transfer from Georgia https://t.co/3VEYfspDBI via ⁦@USATODAY⁩ — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 18, 2018



Fields was the top-rated quarterback in the country coming out of high school according to Rivals.com. As a true freshman Fields competed for the starting quarterback job in Athens but lost out to sophomore Jake Fromm, who has led the Bulldogs to 24 wins, an SEC championship, and a national championship game appearance in his first two years as the starter.

As a true freshman Fields would frequently come in the game for certain packages but was never really able to get serious playing time as Fromm was one of the most efficient passers in the nation this year.

QB Justin Fields is transferring from Georgia, could be the country’s “most highly coveted transfer,” per @DanWolken pic.twitter.com/mTdWWNVlc6 — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) December 18, 2018



This is the second straight year that a highly-touted Georgia quarterback has transferred after getting beaten out by Fromm. Following the 2017 season, former five-star recruit Jacob Eason transferred to Washington where he will likely become the starter next season.

As of Monday night, there are no reports on Fields possible destination, but you can bet that the dual-threat quarterback will draw plenty of interest across the country.

