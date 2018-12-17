This Cell Phone Has Been Reduced From $800 To Under $500
It seems like a new cellphone hits stores every day. How do you know which to buy? Trust the experts.
According to PC Mag: “With tons of storage and powerful music capabilities, the LG V30™+ 4G LTE 128GB Unlocked Cell Phone is the ultimate phone for audiophiles, and one of only two phones capable of reaching the fastest speeds on Sprint.”
LG V30™+ 4G LTE 128GB Unlocked Cell Phone on sale for $489
The tech-savvy already have this phone on their holiday wish list. With a price reduction of over $300, you might even want to keep it.
The cell phone’s OLED FullVision shows videos with striking precision while its Hi-Fi Quad Digital to Analog Converter plays pristine audio. The price has been slashed from $800 to $489.
For movie quality image and audio in a compact package, buy the LG V30™+ 4G LTE 128GB Unlocked Cell Phone for $489 in the Daily Caller shop today. Get an extra 15% off this holiday season by using the coupon code MERRY15 at checkout.
You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop. While you are there, make sure to check out our 2018 Christmas Gift Guide for ideas and deals this holiday shopping season.