Former Football Star Released From Jail Following Domestic Violence Conviction

Former USC wide receiver Joseph Lewis is a free man after serving six months behind bars.

TMZ reported the following details Sunday:

As we previously reported, 19-year-old Lewis was arrested back in July after his GF told police he had punched, scratched and strangled her during an argument. Lewis pled no contest to 1 felony domestic violence charge — and also admitted guilt in a previous domestic violence incident. He was sentenced to a year in county jail — but got out after roughly 6 months due to overcrowding and good behavior.

TMZ speculated in their report about whether or not Lewis would play again at a different program. Let me go ahead and answer that question for all of you. (RELATED: The College F ootball Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

No, he most certainly won’t be at any program with any kind of name recognition now that he has this kind of record attached to him.

The last thing the NCAA wants is some guy enrolling in a major program after serving time on a domestic violence charge. I can’t even begin to put into words how bad of a look that is. It’s borderline cringeworthy to believe Lewis would actually get another shot.

He blew his chance at USC, and they don’t just hand those opportunities out left and right.

Lewis could try the JUCO route and then maybe end up at a small DII or DIII school somewhere. That’s always an option.

However, the idea of him running out of the tunnel for a Power Five college football team is honestly just insane. It’s not going to happen, and I refuse to believe otherwise until I see it with my own eyes. Hopefully, Lewis has learned his lesson and can improve in life as a person.

