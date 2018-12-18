Did Comey Mishandle Classified Info, Is Gillibrand Insane?

On today’s edition of The Daily Daily Caller Podcast we dissect a complete dodge of a response from former FBI Director James Comey on whether or not he mishandled classified material. We also examine Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s discomfort with the fact that the 3 leading candidates for her party’s nomination in 2020 are “white guys.” And so much more insanity.

Listen to the show:

James Comey twice dodged a question from Fox News reporter Catherine Herridge about whether or not the bureau had to initiate a “classified containment operation” because he mishandled sensitive material after he was fired. She has sources suggesting he did, but no other journalist found that information interesting enough to ask any follow-up questions, preferring to ask about President Donald Trump instead. We have the audio and all the analysis you need.

Sen. Gillibrand is not happy that her party is, at least as of now, supporting “white guys,” according to polls. What once would have been called racist, but is now celebrated for being “progressive,” Gillibrand thinks Democrats should choose a candidate based on their skin tone and/or gender. That likely has something to do with the fact that she wants to be the nominee. You have to hear this audio to believe it.

We also talk about how Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is taking some “me time” before starting her job. Seems the stress of having a real job has gotten to her before the job even did.

The woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty to protest the president’s immigration policies is now facing some jail time for that act; a school in the U.K. is going to start teaching the biological impossibility that boys can menstruate; and Muslim Amazon employees in Minnesota are complaining that their jobs are getting in the way of their prayers. It’s been a crazy day.

