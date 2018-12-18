2 Kardashian Sisters Reportedly Tried To Get ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Canceled. Here’s Why

Believe it or not, there was a time when not everybody was thrilled with the omnipresence of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ including two members of the family themselves.

According to emails obtained by U.S. Weekly, both Kylie Jenner, 21, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, lobbied hard to get their brother Rob and his girlfriend, Blac Chyna, off the air. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Reveals How Much She Weighed During Her Pregnancy)

The emails date back to December 2016, when Rob and Blac Chyna were filming a show about their life together as a couple. The pair had several knock-down, drag-out fights on camera, which ultimately culminated in a breakup and a drawn-out custody battle which is still ongoing.

Kylie and Khloe felt so strongly about canceling “Rob & Chyna,” they gave their network confidants an ultimatum: cancel their show or ours.

“I feel very strongly about canceling Season 2 for ‘Rob & Chyna,'” Kylie wrote in an email to Khloé and two unidentified individuals likely associated with the network. “The only reason Chyna wants to be with my brother is for this show. She does not love Rob and their relationship is too fake and destructive.”

Kylie also added that the show was degrading the Kardashian brand.

“The show is giving this toxic woman [the] money and exposure she lives and breathes for and by continuing it. She will proceed with using and physically abusing my brother … Her association is detrimental to our family and ‘Keeping Up [With] The Kardashians.'”

Khloe chimed in, saying she was concerned for Rob’s safety when he was around Chyna.

“The sisters are clearly concerned and uncomfortable for our brother’s safety and the credibility of the brand at this point due to how they [Rob and Chyna] are both tarnishing it,” she wrote. “We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues. That’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family.”

And if you thought this was all fluff and drama, think again. Because Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Randolph M. Hammock ruled this week that the matter will be brought to court for official ruling in 2020.

“Chyna is extremely happy that she will have her day in court,” Black Chyna’s attorney said Monday, via Radar Online. “This has been very hard fought, and we are very grateful that the judge sees the validity of our point. Chyna will have her chance to testify in front of a jury of her peers and have her side of the story told in court.”

Stay tuned…

