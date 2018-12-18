Meghan Markle Has Reportedly Been Forced To Go Into ‘Crisis Talks’ With Palace

Newly crowned Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is reportedly in “crisis talks” with palace professionals because of the drama surrounding her family.

According to a new report, the Duchess, 37, has gone through a set of long and thorough discussions with Kensington Palace aides about handing family drama and rumors. This is due, in part, to Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle. The American completed a circuit of interviews this week begging the Queen to let him see his pregnant daughter. (RELATED: Here’s Why Amy Schumer Says Meghan Markle Is Her ‘Nemesis’)

The issue, apparently, is that Mr. Markle brought the Queen into his family trouble.

“I would appreciate anything [the Queen] can do,” he said in a segment for Good Morning Britain on Monday. “I would think she would want to resolve the family problems. All families, royal or otherwise, are the same and they should be together – certainly around the holidays.”

According to the Mirror, the royals and their officials are “enraged and yet exhausted” by the seemingly constant rumor mill Markle and her family have brought to the palace. And while Meghan’s dad has become something of a national figure for his crazy antics, sources say involving the Queen has now “gone a step too far.”

“The Queen is a dignified woman. Even if she disagreed with the way her grandson’s wife or, indeed, her staff were dealing with the matter, she would certainly not become involved on this level,” the source added.

This comes as reports of Meghan’s difficult and controlling nature have surfaced, apparently causing multiple members of her staff to quit.

And it’s not just her staff. A November report suggests Duchess Kate Middleton has left at least one meeting with Markle crying because of her rigidity and high demands.

As for these allegations, Meghan’s father only said, “She has always been a very controlling person and that is part of her nature, but she has never been rude.”

